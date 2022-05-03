Fashion Model, Madison Martina, Debuts New Customizable, Sultry Swimwear Line, KAMARI SWIM, Donating 10 Percent of Sales to Best Buddies Non-Profit

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion model Madison Martina is pleased to debut KAMARI SWIM, a new, sultry, and multi-functional swimwear line featuring bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and coverups available in bold colors and tropical prints to buy at KAMARI.com.

Designed by Martina, a 23-year-old fashion model based in Los Angeles, her focus with this new swimwear line was to create a collection that is equally sexy, confidence-boosting and happy. KAMARI SWIM's first collection features five swimsuit designs, available in two tropical prints and three solid, vibrant colors, featuring an assortment of multi-functional designs including triangle tops, scoop tops, bandeau tops and cheeky bottoms.

KAMARI SWIM's first collection is called Careyes, rightfully named after the exclusive tropical Mexican destination that Martina chose to shoot the brand's visual campaign. "Careyes is located in Jalisco, Mexico and hosts this stunning and colorful resort called Casa Torre. I flew out there with my best friends and iconic photographer, Jesse Rambis, and we shot the swimwear collection's first creative campaign there," Martina said.

KAMARI swimwear is available in three bold colors and two tropical patterns - Nova (black), Limon (lime-green), Poppy (hot pink), Capri (pink tropical print) and Skye (blue tropical print) and can easily be mixed to complement each other. Exclusively available online at kamari.com, the brand offers a variety of sizes from X-Small to X-Large. In addition, KAMARI SWIM is donating 10 percent of all KAMARI SWIM sales to Best Buddies, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

For KAMARI SWIM's official online store launch, the brand is offering 10 percent off to new customers with a one-time discount code when they sign up for KAMARI SWIM's newsletter. "Pricing for KAMARI SWIM ranges from $85 for bikini bottoms and tops to $190 for some of our one-piece sets and cover-ups," Madison said.

ABOUT KAMARI SWIM

KAMARI SWIM is a new sultry, sexy and confidence-boosting, multi-functional swimwear line developed by fashion model and designer, Madison Martina. The brand's first collection, Careyes, features a variety of cheeky bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and coverups made from tropical patterns and vibrant colors. To view the entire collection and to shop KAMARI SWIM, visit www.Kamari.com. Follow KAMARI SWIM on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

