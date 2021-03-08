Fashion Nova Cares With Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate International Women's Day With "Women On Top," A New Female Empowerment Initiative That Will Give $1 Million Dollars In Donations, Grants And Scholarships.

"At Fashion Nova, women empowerment and ongoing advocacy for diversity and inclusion have always been part of our guiding principles," said Richard Saghian, Founder and CEO of Fashion Nova. "We believe the world will be a better place when all women are provided the opportunity to maximize their potential. This program was created to give women greater advantage as they pursue their passions."

"I'm excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving one million dollars to support women led businesses and organizations," said Megan Thee Stallion. "These donations are life changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality."

Every day through March 31, Fashion Nova will announce the different Women on Top recipients who were chosen.

The "Women on Top" initiative will run in conjunction with Fashion Nova's ongoing pledge to support various activism and awareness campaigns committed to fighting racial inequality.

For more information, please visit www.fashionnova.com/cares.

Fashion Nova:

Fashion Nova is one of the world's leading fashion & lifestyle brands championing female empowerment and inclusivity. Founded in Los Angeles in 2006, Fashion Nova prides itself in bringing the freshest assortment of new styles every day for women, men, and kids across the U.S. and Internationally. Fashion Nova was the most Googled fashion company in 2018, has been hailed for "winning the internet," and is broadly recognized as one of the most innovative fashion companies of the past decade. In 2020, Fashion Nova donated $1 million dollars in partnership with Cardi B to people impacted by Covid-19 followed by a similar $1 million dollar commitment to support Black Lives Matter related causes and opportunities, all through the Fashion Nova Cares program.

