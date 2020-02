LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion On Screen Plc has announced today (February 27, 2020) that it has changed its name to FOS Holdings Plc. The company's ticker name on the Vienna Stock Exchange, FOS, remains the same. The name change follows the decision taken by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the company on 19th December 2019.

