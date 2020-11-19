Fashion Shenzhen Show Kicks Off

FashionSZshow has grown together with the development of China's fashion industry from the first day. It has supporting and witnessing the market-proven successful fashion companies which owns actual strength in R&D, manufacturing, branding and retail management.

With the core positioning of "Brand-Driven, Original Design, Business Networking, Trend-Setting", FashionSZshow adopts the "Design & Quality" dual-drive strategy to guide the innovative development of the industry; to match the necessary business resources for designer brands and the company in the fashion supplied chain by business match-making and media communication; to help company management team to seize the business opportunity by offering the decision reference based on the authoritative international perspective.

As an engine for sustainable development of fashion industry, FashionSZshow is not only an important platform for the fashion industry trade but also for the communication of fashion design value. It provides a full range of communication scenarios for fashion industry professionals for business connection and idea exchange, to develop a sustainability business strategy for the changing market. Events are including static display, trend release, business match-making meeting, fashion show, industrial forum, installation art show, fashion design contest, industry awards and so on.

In next year exhibition, covering an area of 110,000m2, the show has 9 exhibition halls with 12-themed exhibition areas. Over 1,800 brands, designers and supply chain enterprises from all over the world will gather in Shenzhen – the City of Design. The show expected to receive more than 300 fashion and industry medias' attention and 150,000 number of visits during 3 days.

