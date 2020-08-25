Fashion Trucks Gather Virtually for Boutique Market

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First there were food trucks and then there were fashion and gift trucks. The truck owners, who are mostly entrepreneurial young women, sell their wares from buses, trailers, campers and other converted vehicles.

In fact, trucks are an attractive option for a fledgling business since they're less expensive than establishing a traditional brick-and-mortar location.

On Thursday, August 27, 7-9 p.m. CT, nearly a dozen trucks will gather virtually for a Mobile Boutique Market hosted by re:Craft & Relic. The fashionista owners of these trucks will be showcasing clothing, jewelry, accessories, home décor items, gifts and more – all of which will be available for purchase. To sign up to attend the virtual event, register at boothcentral.com under the Find Events tab.

The boutique owners are converging from markets around the country, including Denver, Milwaukee, Madison, Pittsburgh, Peoria and other locales far and wide.

Last year, re:Craft & Relic staged a wildly successful in-person Mobile Boutique Market in Milwaukee. This year, due to the pandemic, the company switched to a virtual format.

re:Craft & Relic is using an advanced online platform from BoothCentral, a Milwaukee-based business, that allows customers to enter the boutiques virtually, talk with the owners and shop. While customers browse, live programming, including interviews with the boutique owners, takes place through a live stream. It's easy to participate since there are no required downloads.

"Since COVID-19 has shut down events across the country, we knew our industry needed to adapt. We feel as though we are on the cutting edge of what live virtual events can be with vendors who are online and available for video chat and live content streaming on a single, easy-to-navigate webpage," says Josh Glidden, co-founder of re:Craft and Relic.

The fashion trucks and boutiques participating in the virtual Mobile Boutique Market on August 27 include:

Hyde and Chic MKE

The Runaway Rack

The Rustic Filly

Wear Love Clothing

Grasshopper Goods

Fresh Nostalgia

Whimsical Wardrobe Boutique

Style Up Group

"In the last six months, BoothCentral has hosted events ranging from charity fundraisers to job fairs to wedding shows," says Tim Gill, co-founder of BoothCentral. "For attendees, we've created a dynamic platform that delivers the sights, sounds and interactive experience of an actual event. For event hosts and vendors, we're delivering a virtual format that allows them to engage with their key audiences and continue to generate income."

Founded in 2014, BoothCentral is a Milwaukee-based event company that provides online tools to help show organizers and promoters seamlessly manage events. In April 2020 as the worldwide pandemic hit, BoothCentral debuted Live Virtual Events. Tim Gill, the company's co-founder, has more than a decade of experience creating, producing, marketing and hosting large-scale events with thousands of attendees.

