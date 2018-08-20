Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection Raises More Than $106,000 for Local Non-Profits

Posh Party Trend Show raised more than $50,000 for Bellevue LifeSpring, one of the longest-running, non-profits in Bellevue and an organization dedicated to helping feed, clothe and educate local children and families. The money raised will go a long way to help give them an education, food and the assistance they need to thrive.

The Collective Runway Show raised more than $56,000 for Special Olympics Washington to support their athletes as they compete in a variety of sporting events throughout the U.S., and instill a sense of confidence and pride in such amazing people.

"During Fashion Week, we are able to celebrate fabulous fall fashions with dynamic runway shows and make a difference in the lives of so many," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection, Jennifer Leavitt. "We live, work and play within such a diverse neighborhood and Bellevue is home to many walks of life. Despite several flourishing businesses within Bellevue, children in our community are going without the food or the care they need. As their neighbors, it's important to us to support them and shine the spotlight on organizations who are doing an amazing job helping people."

Over the past 13 years, The Bellevue Collection and Kemper Family have donated all ticket sales from the Posh Party Trend Show and The Collective Runway Show equating to approximately $1 million.

Each year, Fashion Week draws hundreds of fashionistas from across Western Washington and beyond, eager for a sneak peek at new trends, making The Bellevue Collection one of the hottest Pacific Northwest destinations for fall fashion must-haves, interactive styling sessions, beauty tips, and much more.

For more information about Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection, visit http://www.fashionweekbellevue.com/fashionweekbellevue.com.

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

SOURCE The Bellevue Collection

Related Links

http://bellevuecollection.com

