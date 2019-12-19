Fashionable Comfort Available This Christmas: Runway Heels Launches Its Innovative Retractable Footwear, Transforming Flats into High Heels at the Push of a Button, for Consumers at a Pop-Up Holiday Season Store Location

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the perfect Christmas gift for the modern women on the go that seeks freedom from the hassle of carrying two pairs of shoes, Runway Heels, (https://www.runwayheels.com), is launching its patented retractable high heels, providing stylish comfort through enabling consumers to instantly transform heels into comfortable flats at the touch of a button.

As the perfect Christmas gift for the modern women on the go that seeks freedom from the hassle of carrying two pairs of shoes, Runway Heels, (https://www.runwayheels.com), is launching its patented retractable high heels, providing stylish comfort through enabling consumers to instantly transform heels into comfortable flats at the touch of a button. Runway Heels. Offered in a full range of sizes and contemporary styles, Runway Heels' unique high heels design will be available for purchase at the company's pop-up store starting on Friday, December 20 at Westfield Century City, (https://www.westfield.com/centurycity). The company will be offering $100 off its retail price as part of the pop-up store's special clearance price with the Runway Heels models starting at $149.

Imagine stepping out of your home, on your way to your job, hopping on the subway and arriving at the office in comfy flats. With a simple click, you transform functional flats into classy fashion heels and step your way into work.

Runway Heels' shoe features a Silicon Valley-designed steel-grade mechanism that allows wearers to quickly convert their high heels to flats or back again. Offered in a full range of sizes and contemporary styles, Runway Heel's antimicrobial memory foam technology also provides additional comfort with temperature and pressure sensitivity, open-celled construction, conformability and resilience, and protection from the growth of microorganisms and transmission of harmful microbes.

Updated features for Runway Heels include a durable, scratch-resistant lab-tested heel that can withstand over 500 pounds of force weight during normal wear, the addition of new 100 percent Vegan materials, and the introduction of new Bridal, Casual, and Travel collections, (https://www.runwayheels.com/shop-2/ ). The company is also working on new shoe designs incorporating The Japanese Art of Paper Folding (Origami technology) for a mid-2020 launch.

Created four years ago out of the experience of a former flight attendant and long-time businesswoman, the company's innovative shoe technology offers women much-needed relief from painful foot problems and potential medical issues long associated with high heels.

"It has been our team's mission from the beginning to offer high heels that provide style without sacrificing comfort," said Melody Avecilla, Runway Heels' CEO. "This is a disruptive fashion technology product that will revolutionize women's footwear. We are breaking the myth that shoemaking can only be done a certain way. Think of Runway Heels as two shoes in one. With our patented technology, you can change from flats to high heels or vice versa in a matter of seconds all at the push of a button."

Runway Heels' pop-up store is located at Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Unit 9275, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (on the 2nd floor across from Del Frisco's Restaurant). Customers will have the opportunity to try out Runway Heels at the pop-up store and then the company will mail the shoes to them free of charge in the U.S. after purchase. For more information, please contact Ava at 323-488-2008 or happytohelp@runwayheels.com.

