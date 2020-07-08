Fashiondex and LIM College's Annual Fashion and Sustainability Summit "Zooms" to 20 Weekly Conversations

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashiondex and LIM College are taking their third annual Fashion and Sustainability Summit online.

Focusing on strategies and processes for fashion businesses to take the lead on issues around climate change, social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and circularity, the 2020 version of the Fashion and Sustainability Summit will shift from a one-day on-campus event to a series of 20 weekly Zoom conversations every Thursday from July 9 through November 19 (1-2 p.m. EDT).

The Fashion and Sustainability Summit 2020 Series will feature solutions-focused sessions in which fashion companies will share their actions, approaches, and lessons learned when running a business with environmental and social responsibility in mind.

Among the expert guest speakers will be:

Amy Hall , Vice President of Social Consciousness, Eileen Fisher

, Vice President of Social Consciousness, Rachel K. Lincoln , Director of Sustainability, PrAna Living

, Director of Sustainability, Sara Kozlowski , Director of Education & Sustainable Strategies, CFDA

, Director of Education & Sustainable Strategies, CFDA Lewis Perkins , President, APparel Impact Institute

, President, APparel Impact Institute Megan Stoneburner Azim , Director of Sustainability and Sourcing, Outerknown

, Director of Sustainability and Sourcing, Outerknown Lisa Diegel , Senior Sustainability Manager, Marc Jacobs

, Senior Sustainability Manager, Katie Moore , Head Designer, Dr. Scholl's

, Head Designer, Dr. Scholl's Simone Cipriani , Chief Technical Adviser, Ethical Fashion Initiative

, Chief Technical Adviser, Ethical Fashion Initiative Eszter Csicsai , Member Engagement, Sustainable Apparel Coalition

, Member Engagement, Sustainable Apparel Coalition Elizabeth Pulos, Social Responsibility & Sustainable Supply Chains, Macy's

LIM College faculty members will also serve as presenters and students will take on active roles both as moderators and attendees. The series will cover best practices and tangible solutions such as supply chain transparency, green chemistry, advances in technology, and zero waste design. It will explore sustainability both from an ethical perspective and a business point of view, as consumers have demonstrated that they want to do business with companies that seriously care about the environment.

Sponsors include Ecolife Yarn by Belda Llorens, KenDor Textiles, and the Accessories Council.

For tickets or to sponsor any week's conversation of the Fashion and Sustainability Summit 2020, go to: http://www.fashiondex.com/series/. For more information call 212-647-0051 or email [email protected]

About Fashiondex

Fashiondex is an informationist company offering up-to-date fashion, design, sourcing and sustainability information in-print, on-line, in-person, and at events.

About LIM College

LIM College educates students for success in the global business of fashion and its many related industries. As a pioneer in experiential education, LIM College fosters a unique connection between real-world experience and academic study in business principles, offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs. Alumni have gone on to excel at top companies, including Amazon, Chanel, Michael Kors, Nordstrom, Ross Stores, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany's, Tommy Hilfiger, and WWD.

