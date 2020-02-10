Fashionistas Join Matthew McConaughey's Fight Against Human Trafficking with Black and White Fashion Show Created by The Time Group

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Texas, human trafficking is a huge concern. Texans are banding together with Academy Award Winning Actor Matthew McConaughey and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to bring awareness to this critical issue. View their recent public service announcement at https://youtu.be/dKE9xcazkkM .

In order to increase Texans' cognizance to this horror, The Time Group, a Dallas based marketing and PR firm, has joined with The Texas Restaurant Association and the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association to support It's Going To Be OK, Inc., Dallas and Uganda Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness & Girl Education Initiative. On April 4, 2020, a Black & White Designer Fashion Show & Brunch will be hosted by 3015 at Trinity Groves, Dallas. Tickets for this event are available at www.bwfashionshow.eventbrite.com. Black & White was chosen as a reminder that when victims are captured, they are in a dark, black place; but when rescued, they come into the light and can have a bright future. Click for Photos

"We're excited to have the spotlight put on this critical issue," said Tonya Stafford, Founder, CEO and Board President for It's Going To Be Okay, Inc.

The fashion show will feature exclusive designs created by Fashion Designer, Terri Ives of Terri Ives Couture. Ms. Ives is a Dallas-based fashion designer who has had the honor of designing for a former First Lady. Terri is well known for her designs in black and white. Additional information on Ms. Ives may be found at www.terri-ives.com.

During the fashion show, Ms. Mona Jain of Mona Jain Jewelry, LLC will unveil her new spring jewelry line. Mona, based in Plano, Texas, has recently worked with Re-Teck to create one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces made from recycled electronics. The jewelry is handcrafted by employed women that are now able to support their families, so they don't fall victim to human trafficking.

Topping off the event will be a performance by Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang. Actress and movie producer, Farah White, and Former NFL Player and Super Bowl Campion, Isaiah Stanback, will emcee the red-carpet event. Celebrity personality, Alyson Powers will be conducting red carpet interviews. Award-Winning Photographer, Gregory Martin, and Nationally Renowned Videographer, LaByron Thomas, will capture the event.

