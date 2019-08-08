Fast Casual Chain Miami Grill Testing the Beyond Burger Made from Plants, Made for Meat Lovers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on consumer demand and offering unreal taste with real ingredients, Miami Grill® has announced it has begun testing the Beyond Burger™ at a handful of its restaurants.

The Beyond Burger is made from simple plant-based ingredients and is vegan, vegetarian and contains no GMOs, gluten, soy and dairy. The result is an uncompromisingly delicious burger, made directly from plants – a burger with benefits containing more protein than beef.

Miami Grill

Producing a Beyond Burger requires 99 percent less water, 93 percent less land, 46 percent less energy and emits 90 percent fewer GHGE, compared to a quarter-pound U.S beef burger[1].

"We started testing the Beyond Burger at one of our corporate-owned restaurants, and customer reactions and comments around the taste and texture of this revolutionary product exceeded our initial expectations, so we quickly added six additional testing locations," said Jonathan H. Vogel, Chief Operating Officer for Miami Grill. "It's quite clear that there's real excitement surrounding plant-based burgers."

"We know consumers are increasingly looking for more diverse protein options and we're excited to partner with Miami Grill to offer the Beyond Burger on their menus. Together, we look forward to bringing this revolutionary product to all Miami Grill customers," said Tim Smith, Beyond Meat's VP of Foodservice Sales, North America.

According to the NPD Group (a market research company), there were 228 million servings of plant-based burgers ordered at quick-service restaurants in the year ending in May, which is up 10 percent from last year. Additionally, NPD's report said 18 percent of the adult population are trying to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets and 60 percent of U.S. adults want more protein in their diets.

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian "Pitbull" Pérez. Miami Grill® and its "Everything Goes®" concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

Contact: Chris Dirato, Bitner Group, (954) 703-7938, chris@bitnergroup.com

[1] http://css.umich.edu/publication/beyond-meats-beyond-burger-life-cycle-assessment-detailed-comparison-between-plant-based

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

SOURCE Miami Grill

Related Links

http://www.mymiamigrill.com

