Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US | Over $ 28 Billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. The demand for innovation and customization in food menus will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

North American Food



Italian Food



Mexican Food



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the fast-casual restaurants market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US size

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US trends

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US industry analysis

Changing lifestyles and a rise in demand for on-the-go food is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, intense competition from quick-service restaurants may threaten the growth of the market.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fast casual restaurants market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the fast casual restaurants market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fast casual restaurants market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fast casual restaurants market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

North American Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Italian Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mexican Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC

Noodles and Co.

Panera Bread Co.

Portillos Hot Dogs LLC

Shake Shack Inc.

Wingstop Inc.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

