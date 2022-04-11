Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US: 7.14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |By Product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others) and Geography - Forecast till 2025 | Technavio

Apr 11, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fast Casual Restaurants Market Value in the US is set to grow by USD 28.80 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The market is segmented by product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA).
Download our FREE Sample Report for further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the fast casual restaurants market in the US as a part of the global restaurants market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the fast casual restaurants market in US during the forecast period.
Value Chain Analysis
The report provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Download Our FREE Sample Report to get insights on other innovative approaches followed by Service Providers
Vendor Insights-
The fast casual restaurants market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering innovative food products to compete in the market.
- Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.- The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.- The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.
- Five Guys Enterprises LLC- The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics-
- Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Driver:
- Demand for innovation and customization in food menus:
The demand for new flavors, combination food infused with bold flavors, and premium alternatives is on the rise in the US. Customers with constantly evolving tastes demand exotic cuisine. This demand for innovative and exotic-flavored fast food is most prominent among millennials. The millennials seek options that allow customization of food based on their calorie intake per day. The main impetus for customization is growing awareness of nutritious and low-calorie diets. Consumers also customize meals to suit their needs irrespective of the time of day or what is on the menu. Getting the exact flavor helps fast casual restaurant vendors increase the probability of repeat customer visits. Hence, the demand for innovation and customization of food menus will drive the growth of the fast casual restaurants market in the US.
- Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Trend:
- Increasing focus on digitalization of services:
The e-commerce industry in the US is progressing owing to various factors such as the growing tech-savvy population, increasing Internet penetration, and the rising use of smartphones. The availability of multiple payment options, such as credit and debit cards, Internet banking, electronic wallets, and cash-on-delivery (COD), has led to a paradigm shift in the purchasing patterns of people from brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping. Consumers prefer online shopping over offline stores. Hence, it becomes essential for fast casual restaurant owners to market and brand their products through e-commerce websites. Some vendors are also focusing on partnering with food delivery partners to increase their sales.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Specialty Coffee Shops Market by Type and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The specialty coffee shops market share is expected to increase by USD 68.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.02%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Cafe Market in Australia by Product and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cafe market share in Australia is expected to increase by USD 422.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
|
Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 28.80 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.14
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- North American Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italian Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexican Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
- Five Guys Enterprises LLC
- Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC
- Noodles and Co.
- Panera Bread Co.
- Portillos Hot Dogs LLC
- Shake Shack Inc.
- Wingstop Inc.
- YUM! Brands Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article