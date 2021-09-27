Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Registers 7% CAGR | Witnesses Emergence of Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. as Key Market Contributors | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 7.14% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 CAGR: Accelerating at 7.89% Historical Data for: 2016 to 2020 No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 115 Incremental Growth USD 28.80 Billion Segments covered: Product By Product North America Food

Italian Food

Mexican Food

Others

The fast casual restaurants market in US is driven by the rising demand for innovation and customization in food menus. In addition, the changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US is segmented by Product (North American Food, Italian Food, Mexican Food, and Others). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fast casual restaurants market in us covers the following areas:

Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Sizing

Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Forecast

Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC

Noodles and Co.

Panera Bread Co.

Portillos Hot Dogs LLC

Shake Shack Inc.

Wingstop Inc.

YUM! Brands Inc.

