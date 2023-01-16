Fast casual restaurants market in US to grow by USD 28.8 billion from 2020 to 2025; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 16, 2023, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast casual restaurants market size in US is estimated to increase by USD 28.80 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report
Fast casual restaurants market in US - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Fast casual restaurants market in US – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The fast casual restaurants market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several as well as regional vendors. The vendors are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.
A few prominent vendors that offer fast casual restaurants in US in the market are Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. and others.
Vendor Offerings -
- Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.: The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.: The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.
- Five Guys Enterprises LLC: The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others.
- Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC: The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering gourmet sandwiches.
Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA).
- The market growth will be significant in the North American food segment. The segment includes chicken wings, burgers, BBQ, sandwiches, and other North American cuisines. The segment is driven by the growing demand for convenient meal options and the increasing demand for fresh and healthy food among the Millennials.
Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers –
The market is driven by the demand for innovation and customization of food menus. Consumers in the US, especially the Millennial population, are exhibiting an increased demand for innovative and exotic-flavored fast food. Consumers are also seeking options that allow customization of food based on their calorie intake per day. This is encouraging several market players to offer innovative and innovative and customizable food menus to attract customers. For instance, in 2018, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, a US-based fast casual restaurant, featured three new menu items with roasted golden corn: Shuck It Brisket Taco, Corn to be Wild Quesadilla, and Street Cred Corn. The introduction of such innovative menus is attracting customer attention, which is crucial in driving the growth of the market.
Key Trends –
The increasing focus on the digitalization of services is a major trend in the market. Factors such as the expansion of the tech-savvy population, increasing internet penetration, and the rising use of smartphones have fostered the growth of the e-commerce industry globally. In addition, the availability of multiple payment options, such as credit and debit cards, Internet banking, electronic wallets, and cash-on-delivery in e-commerce platforms has led to a shift in the purchasing patterns of people. This is driving restaurant owners to market and brand their products through e-commerce channels. They are also partnering with food delivery service providers to increase revenues. Such developments are positively influencing the growth of the fast casual restaurant market in the US.
Major challenges –
The intense competition from quick-service restaurants is identified as a major challenge in the market. Quick service restaurants (QSRs) offer dining in, drive-thru ordering, and delivery services. These restaurants generally offer same menu options with seasonal updates. Besides, the average meal price of food served at QSRs is comparatively lower than that of fast casual restaurants. Hence, these are highly preferred for on-the-go food, as they generally take less time for food delivery. Such benefits are increasing the popularity of QSRs, which is reducing the growth potential of the market in focus.
What are the key data covered in this fast casual restaurants market in US report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fast casual restaurants market in US between 2021 and 2025
- Precise estimation of the size of the fast casual restaurants market in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the fast casual restaurants market in US industry across North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Fast Casual Restaurants Market vendors In US
|
Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 28.8 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.14
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
