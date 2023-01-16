Fast casual restaurants market size to grow by USD 186.27 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fast casual restaurants market size is estimated to increase by USD 186.27 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio - Request a sample report

Global fast casual restaurants market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market

Vendor offerings -

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. – The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, tacos, sides, and drinks.

The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, tacos, sides, and drinks. Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. - The company offers subs, salads, and drinks. It also provides catering services.

The company offers subs, salads, and drinks. It also provides catering services. Godfathers Pizza Inc. - The company offers pizzas in sizes such as mini, individual, small, medium, large, and jumbo.

The company offers pizzas in sizes such as mini, individual, small, medium, large, and jumbo. Shake Shack Inc. - The company offers various types of snacks such as hot dogs, burgers, noodles, pizzas, and pasta.

The company offers various types of snacks such as hot dogs, burgers, noodles, pizzas, and pasta. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global fast casual restaurants market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as business expansion and promotional campaigns on social media platforms to compete in the market.

A few prominent vendors that offer fast casual restaurants in the market are Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles and Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., PORTILLOS Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., Smashburger Servicing LLC, The Wendy's Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. and others.

Global fast casual restaurants market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global fast casual restaurants market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (North American, Italian, Mexican, and others).

The North American segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. About one-third of the population of children and teenagers in the US have sandwiches, burgers, or other quick-serve foods regularly. However, many fast-casual restaurants in the US have started to include healthy meal options to cater to the daily nutritional requirements of consumers. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global fast casual restaurants market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fast casual restaurants market.

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the fast-casual restaurants market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The high demand for fast foods and constant innovations and redesigning of food menus will drive the fast-casual restaurants market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Global fast casual restaurants market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The demand for innovation and customization in food menus is driving the growth of the market. Many customers prefer new and bold flavors. They also prefer the option to customize their menu choices. Thus, several market players are offering innovative and customizable food menus to attract customers. Therefore, with the growing demand for innovative and customizable foods, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key trends – The rise in popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises is a key trend in the market. Chef-driven fast-casual restaurants have professionally trained chefs or celebrity chefs. Therefore, the popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises is expected to increase during the forecast period. This, in turn, will support the market's growth.

Major challenges - The intense competition from quick-service restaurants is challenging the market growth. The average meal price at quick-service restaurants is less when compared to fast-casual restaurants. Moreover, quick-service restaurants are focusing on lowering order and payment time durations. Consumers in developing economies of APAC, such as China and India, prefer on-the-go food owing to hectic lifestyles and the growing need for convenience. Hence, the rising inclination toward quick-service restaurants may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this fast casual restaurants market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fast casual restaurants market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the fast casual restaurants market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fast casual restaurants market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fast casual restaurants market vendors

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 186.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 11.39 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles and Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., PORTILLOS Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., Smashburger Servicing LLC, The Wendy's Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

