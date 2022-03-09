Fast Casual Restaurants Market to grow by USD 150.10 bn | Technavio

Fast Casual Restaurants Market: Drivers and Challenges

Factors such as the demand for innovation and customization in food menus will drive the growth of the fast casual restaurants market. However, intense competition from quick service restaurants will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market: Segmentation Analysis

By cuisine type, the fast casual restaurants market has been segmented into North American, Italian, Mexican, and others. The North American segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. According to industry research, around one-third of children and teenagers in the US have sandwiches, burgers, or other quick-serve foods on a daily basis. About one-fifth of them obtain more than half of their daily diet requirements from these foods. Therefore, fast-casual restaurants in the US include many healthy meal options in their menu to cater to the daily nutritional requirements of children and teenagers. Millennials are the major consumers of sandwiches in the US as they seek fast, fresh, and convenient meal options.

By geography, the fast casual restaurants market has been segmented by North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the fast casual restaurants market in the region. Customization is a key element that numerous consumers in North America look for, especially millennials.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market: Vendor Analysis

The fast casual restaurants market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - The company operates a chain of fast casual restaurants, such as Pizzeria Locale, a fast casual pizza restaurant that has two restaurants in Denver, Colorado .

The company operates a chain of fast casual restaurants, such as Pizzeria Locale, a fast casual pizza restaurant that has two restaurants in . Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of food products, such as subs, salads, sides, and others, through its franchises, located in more than a thousand locations across the US and Canada .

The company offers a wide variety of food products, such as subs, salads, sides, and others, through its franchises, located in more than a thousand locations across the US and . Noodles & Co. - The company offers lunch and dinner menu, which includes high quality dishes, such as noodles, pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers.

The company offers lunch and dinner menu, which includes high quality dishes, such as noodles, pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. Panda Restaurant Group Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of Chinese cuisines through its brands PANDA EXPRESS, PANDA INN, and HIBACHI SAN.

The company offers a wide variety of Chinese cuisines through its brands PANDA EXPRESS, PANDA INN, and HIBACHI SAN. Potbelly Corp. - The company offers sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes, and other fresh menu items through its franchises, located globally.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 150.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Noodles & Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Cuisine Type

Market segments

Comparison by Cuisine Type

North American - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Italian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mexican - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Cuisine type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

Godfather's Pizza Inc.

McAlister's Franchisor SPV LLC

Noodles & Co.

Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

Potbelly Corp.

Shake Shack Inc.

The Wendy's Co.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

