Fast Company Names TBWA One Of The World's Most Innovative Companies For 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today's volatile world, and providing both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across some of the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

This year, Fast Company's editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. They also judged nominations received through their application process. TBWA was ranked one of the top 10 most innovative companies in the Advertising sector.

In naming TBWA, Fast Company had this to say:

"TBWA is global agency that calls itself The Disruption Company, which reflects its Innovate or Die and Always in Beta mantras." The article also highlighted the agency's work for clients like adidas, Apple and The Thomson Reuters Foundation, as well as initiatives like cultural insights unit (Backslash), strategic consulting practices (Disruption\Lab and Disruption Consulting), product design groups and innovation efforts.

"It's a tremendous honor to be included among Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2019," said Troy Ruhanen, President and CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "The companies profiled are some of the most progressive in the world, and it's heartening to see the editors recognize our commitment to innovation and to the power of disruptive creative ideas on behalf of our clients."

The honor is the latest in a series of recent recognitions received by the global agency network, including being named Adweek's Global Agency of the Year in December 2018. The recognition seals TBWA's status as one of the few agencies to receive both Adweek and Fast Company honors in the same year.

Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019) is now available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2019, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 27th.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Michelin, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

