Fast Company honors analytics leader SAS for innovation

CARY, N.C., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Fast Company has named SAS as a Best Workplace for Innovators. The analytics leader was also recognized with the Innovative Team of the Year award for having a team whose creativity and passion drove a major company breakthrough – an honor only shared with nine other companies from the best workplace list. With founders who have been deemed visionaries for their work in analytics and pioneers in their commitment to workplace culture, innovation has been an integral part of SAS' identity for more than 40 years.

The Fast Company's Best Workplace for Innovators list reviewed an organization's investments, initiatives, programs and diversity efforts and how they play a part in bringing forth new products and innovative opportunities. Out of nearly 900 applications, SAS stood out as one of the companies that successfully fosters a culture of innovation and encourages employees from top to bottom to discover, explore, and invent. From SAS' visionary products and cloud partnerships to internal corporate social innovation initiatives designed for employee participation including leadership development opportunities and Data for Good projects, SAS' investments result in inspired and motivated teams that in turn create technology used by organizations to transform data into intelligence.

SAS is also especially proud to recognize the efforts of a team of high-performing and well-respected software developers who won the Innovative Team of the Year recognition. This group is responsible for helping to spark a company transformation to increase operational efficiency and foster greater collaboration in R&D and across the organization. The resulting faster timelines ensure continued customer satisfaction while meeting the evolving demands for cutting-edge analytics.

"Our technology and our culture are built on innovation so we can continue to help organizations transform and do more with AI and analytics. We provide an environment that encourages and values the creation of new approaches to existing challenges," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "Recognition by Fast Company for not one but two innovation honors validates our companywide commitment to our innovative culture and is a testament to our talented, creative employees."

SAS' continued dedication to an innovative culture is clear through R&D reinvestment of 25% – roughly twice the rate of large technology companies – which is evident through the ever-growing use of SAS® Analytics to help tackle a wide range of real-world problems. In addition to being named a Best Employer for Diversity, SAS' award-winning workplace culture is recognized not only as an incubator for innovation in product, but also as an innovative approach to work/life integration.

"As much of the world recovers from health, economic, and social crises, we need innovation more than ever," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief at Fast Company. "This new list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates organizations that have fostered innovative thinking by investing in technology, research and development, and their employees."

Learn more about SAS' commitment to innovation.

