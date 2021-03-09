Fast Company Names TBWA\Worldwide One of the World's Most Innovative Companies for the Third Year in a Row

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes, while making the most profound impact on both industry and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features businesses across a range of industries from 29 countries.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for the third consecutive year," said Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "We are especially pleased to see that the editors recognized our continued focus on innovation and disruptive creativity. To our talented people around the world who continued to innovate during a very challenging year and to our clients whose partnership made innovative ideas a reality, thank you."

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st-century business. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and to the AdAge A-List, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram , and like us on Facebook . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

