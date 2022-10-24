Fast Fashion Market size to grow by USD 49.13 Bn, Market Research Insights highlight burgeoning demand for fast-fashion clothing from the youth as Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Fast Fashion Market will witness a YOY growth of 8.12% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by gender (female and male), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fast Fashion Market 2022-2026

Fast Fashion Market: Vendor Insights

The Fast Fashion Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors also adopt inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ARCADIA SRL

ASOS Plc

BERSHKA BSK ESPANA S.A

BESTSELLER AS

C&A Mode GmbH & Co KG

Charlotte Russe

Cotton On Group

Esprit Holdings Ltd.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

Forever21 Inc.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Fast Fashion Market: Geographical Analysis

The factors driving the fast fashion market in North America are the vast population, an increase in money, changes in consumer purchasing behavior, and changes in lifestyles. International fast fashion vendors frequently visit nations like the US and Canada. To appeal to North American consumers who are price-conscious, many vendors have launched low-cost brands. Fast-fashion merchants are filling the void and expanding their market share. Quick product changes by garment marketers generate a sense of scarcity that encourages clients to frequent their establishments more frequently. The rising disposable income in North America is responsible for the market's expansion. This will give the area a fantastic opportunity.

Fast Fashion Market: Major Drivers

The youth's growing demand for fast-fashion items is a significant factor in the market's expansion. Several mass-market firms imitate the most recent fashion trends in their clothing in the quick fashion sector. Zara, H&M, Forever 21 Inc. (Forever 21), Urban Outfitters Inc. (Urban Outfitters), Mango by Punto Fa, SL (Punto Fa), Gap, and United Colors of Benetton by Benetton Group SRL are some of the well-known fast fashion companies in the globe (Benetton Group). Keeping up with the newest fashion trends while maintaining a flexible budget is a priority for millennials.

Vendors of fast fashion apparel are investigating new business strategies. As a result, retailers in the fast fashion sector have embraced online clothing services as a long-term strategy to boost their revenue flow. Online shopping companies are predicted to benefit from fast fashion and rapidly changing fashion trends. Therefore, the fast fashion market is anticipated to soar over the forecast period along with the rise of the fast fashion sector. Download Free Sample Report.

Fast Fashion Market: Major Challenges

The main obstacle to the growth of the fast fashion business is the availability of counterfeit goods. The worldwide fast fashion sector has a large selection of fake goods, which fragments the market. In turn, this leads to unfair competition, a lack of pricing standardization, and a loss of market share. Fake brands compete with worldwide names by selling their goods at lower prices than the latter, despite their inferior durability and quality. Low-income consumers favor imitation goods despite the fact that they seem cost-effective and are inferior in quality. During the projected period, these problems are anticipated to severely impede market expansion.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Athletic Footwear Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the athletic footwear market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Handbags Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel and Product Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the handbags market in Brazil segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes).

Fast Fashion Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $49.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ARCADIA SRL, ASOS Plc, BERSHKA BSK ESPANA S.A, BESTSELLER AS, C&A Mode GmbH & Co KG, Charlotte Russe, Cotton On Group, Esprit Holdings Ltd., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Forever21 Inc., Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd., H & M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Mango, New Look Retailers Ltd., New rue21 LLC, Primark Stores Ltd., Pull&Bear, River Island Clothing Co. Ltd., The Gap Inc., The New Yorker, Victoria's Secret and Co., and Zara Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Gender



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Gender

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Gender - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Gender - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Gender

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Gender



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Gender

5.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Female - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Female - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Male - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Male - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Gender

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Gender ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Esprit Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Esprit Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Esprit Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Esprit Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Esprit Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Forever21 Inc.

Exhibit 112: Forever21 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Forever21 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Forever21 Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

Exhibit 115: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview



Exhibit 116: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments



Exhibit 117: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key news



Exhibit 118: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus

11.7 Mango

Exhibit 120: Mango - Overview



Exhibit 121: Mango - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Mango - Key offerings

11.8 New Look Retailers Ltd.

Exhibit 123: New Look Retailers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: New Look Retailers Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: New Look Retailers Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: New Look Retailers Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Primark Stores Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Primark Stores Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Primark Stores Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Primark Stores Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 River Island Clothing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: River Island Clothing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: River Island Clothing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: River Island Clothing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 133: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: The Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: The Gap Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Zara

Exhibit 138: Zara - Overview



Exhibit 139: Zara - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Zara - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio