Fast Food Market: 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Non-Vegetarian Fast Food Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation -Technavio

Fast Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the fast food market by Product (Non-vegetarian fast food and Vegetarian fast food) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment -The Non-vegetarian fast food segment will be significant for revenue generation. To attract consumers, various fast food outlets focus on offering innovative items on their non-vegetarian menus. Fish, seafood, chicken, beef, and others are mostly demanded by consumers. Non-vegetarian fast food is appetizing, and the mode of preparation differs from restaurant to restaurant. The taste differences encourage consumers to try different non-vegetarian foods at various restaurants, which, in turn, influences the market's growth. The demand for low-calorie and high-protein food products (like those that are made purely out of meat) is also driving the growth of the global non-vegetarian fast food market. Chicken is one of the highly demanded non-vegetarian fast food categories in the global non-vegetarian fast food market. The sales of fast food items made of chicken contribute to the market's growth significantly.

Fast Food Market: Major Driver

The increasing online presence of fast food vendors is a key driving factor impacting the global fast-food market growth .

. The rising penetration of smartphones, coupled with the increasing accessibility to the Internet, is promoting the sale of fast food online. The personalized shopping assistance and suggestions on fast food products with respect to toppings, fillings, sauces, and others are among the major benefits of shopping online. E-commerce vendors allow customers to collect information and compare various fast food product varieties and types available on the site, based on the ingredients used. Vendors are motivated to offer fast food through online platforms, as it gives them easy access to the market and reduces their overhead costs by eliminating the need to rent or lease retail premises and hire workers. Therefore, the increasing online presence of fast food vendors will spur market growth during the forecast period.

Fast Food Market: Major Challenge

Health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods are a key challenge negatively impacting the global fast-food market growth .

. There are various concerns regarding the health impacts of consuming fast food. The consumption of fast food may lead to various health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and others. The number of obese people in the world is increasing year over year because of changing food habits and lifestyles. The rising occurrence of health issues associated with food habits and lifestyles has made consumers more conscious about the food items that they consume. The rising awareness among consumers that fast food generally contains a high number of calories and fewer micronutrients persuades them to avoid consuming it. This is more likely to restrain the market growth, and hence it is acting as a major challenge for the global fast-food market.

Fast Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 87.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.84 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Canada, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

