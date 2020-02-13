Fast Food Wrapping Paper Market - Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research examines the global fast food wrapping paper market during the forecast period 2018-2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global fast food wrapping paper market.



The report begins with an overview of the global fast food wrapping paper market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue, followed by TMR's analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global food retailing as well as fast food wrapping paper market. Weighted average pricing analysis of fast food wrapping paper market is based on material type is also included in the report.



To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done.Data points such as regional splits and market split by product type, technology type and by end use have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates.



The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of fast food wrapping paper across different industries.



TMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, as well as the dynamics of the fast food wrapping paper market.



TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.



TMR conducted more than 60 interviews with key players present in each country.The main objective of conducting primary interviews is to frame open-ended conversations and gather qualitative as well as quantitative information on the fast food wrapping paper market.



It should be noted that perspectives of each stakeholder offer a unique insight into the market.



Supply Side Interviews/Discussions: FMI consulted key manufacturers in the fast food wrapping paper market, industry experts (sales manager, marketing head, purchase manager etc.), trade associations, C-level executives, distributors, and independent consultants.



Demand Side Interviews: FMI consulted packaging experts from key end-user companies for fast food wrapping paper (hotels, restaurants, cafes, fast food outlets, cinemas, airline & railway catering, and institutional)

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into five key sections - by material type, thickness, fast food type, end-use industry, and region. The report analyzes the global fast food wrapping paper market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (tonnes).



The market has been segmented as follows –



By Product Type

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polylactic Acid

EVOH

Paper

Kraft Paper

Specialty Paper

Greaseproof Paper

Wax Paper

Foil Paper

Aluminum Foil



By Thickness

Plastic & Aluminum Foil

Below 8 Microns

8 to 14 Microns

14 to 20 Microns

20 Microns & Above

Paper

Up to 30 GSM

30 to 50 GSM

Above 50 GSM



By Fast Food Type

Sandwiches

Burgers

Pizza

Wraps & Rolls

Chicken

Other Snack Food



By End Use

Hotels

Restaurants

Cafes

Fast Food Outlets

Cinemas

Airline & Railway Catering

Institutional



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global fast food wrapping paper market by region, product type, technology type, and end use, along with the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.



However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from sales perspective of the global fast food wrapping paper market.



To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the fast food wrapping paper market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global fast food wrapping paper market.



In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape for the fast food wrapping paper market has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide fast food wrapping paper.



Some of the key players in the global fast food wrapping paper market include Berry Global, Inc., Delfort Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Hindalco Industries Limited, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Limited, Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, Thong Guan Industries Berhad, The Clorox Company, United Company RUSAL Plc, Hulamin Limited, Anchor Packaging Inc., Harwal Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Nordic Paper AS , Advanced Coated Products Ltd. (The Food Wrap Co.), Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. , KRPA Holding CZ, a.s., BPM, Inc., Seaman Paper Company, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.



