Fast-Growing 3D Printed Game Company 6up Supply Releases 20 New Products through 3 New Partnerships to celebrate "May the 4th"

"Our founding mission at 6up Supply is to bring innovative products and premium design to modern tabletop games. Our new partners are dynamic, creative, and most important of all: game fans in the truest sense," said Keegan Evans, 6up Supply's co-founder and Chief Hobbyist. "There's so much more to come."

Hammerfall Customs Partnership

6up Supply is partnering with popular European design shop Hammerfall Customs to bring their cult-famous designs to tabletop games for the first time. Hammerfall Customs is widely known in the toy-art community for their highly detailed terrain models and vintage sci-fi sensibility. The exclusive partnership will introduce over 20 new products including scatter terrain, crates, storage containers, robots, and control equipment. The new Hammerfall products will be available starting on May 4 in the 6upSupply Store.

Team Relentless Partnership

6up Supply and Team Relentless have entered a year-long brand partnership. Team Relentless, a leading tabletop gameplay team and media studio, and 6up Supply will collaborate to release a brand new Team Relentless tabletop terrain system, compatible with Star Wars: Legion and other similarly scaled tabletop games. The first piece of the series, the "TR Clubhouse" drops in the 6up Supply store on May 4.

The Legion Outriders Partnership

6up Supply and The Legion Outriders, the longest running Star Wars: Legion podcast,, have struck a partnership to offer new "Outriders-themed" tabletop game products to players everywhere, and digital 3D files to bolster the Outriders' podcast subscription offering.

All new products are available in 6up Supply's online store for the May the 4th holiday.

6up Supply launched in 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as a way to bring new options to the table-top gaming community through cost-effective 3D printing and design.

