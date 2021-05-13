Fast-Growing Fintech Company, Finexio, Announces Appointment of Joe Proto to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based "AP Payments as a Service" company Finexio today announced the appointment of Joe Proto, EVP Senior Advisor at Mastercard, to its Board of Directors. Proto brings over four decades of executive-level experience scaling multi-million-dollar enterprises in the billing and payments space. Proto's distinguished career includes building successful companies including Transactis, acquired by Mastercard in 2019, and REMITCO, acquired by First Data in 2000. Previous to these, Proto co-founded CashFlex, which was acquired in 1992 by CoreStates and is now a part of Wells Fargo, and Windham Ventures, a medical technology VC. He is an advisor and limited partner at Alpine Meridian, a technology VC, ffVC a digital media and e-commerce firm, and serves as Chairman for DadeSystems, a provider of B2B integrated receivables. He is an active member of the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP), serves on the advisory committee at the National Automated Clearinghouse Association (NACHA), and is a passionate advocate of fintech innovation.

"We are very excited to welcome Joe into the Finexio fold. He brings with him a deep industry expertise and unique perspective on B2B payments distribution that only industry veterans, like Joe, can offer. We are confident that Joe will make a valuable addition to Finexio's Board of Directors," said Finexio CEO & Founder, Ernest Rolfson.

Proto joins alongside a growing list of notable payments executives that have joined as investors. Notable shareholders that have recently taken a keen interest in this fast-growing fintech company include Shai Stern, (Co-Chairman & CEO at CheckAlt), Dan Geraty, (Founder & Chairman at Clearent Holdings), and Phase 2 Partners, LLC in San Francisco.

According to Proto, "As an investor and advisor, after seeing first-hand the digital benefits Finexio brings to AP, I am so pleased to join this strong board and experienced management team."

Finexio emerges from the pandemic positioned for continued hyper-growth, having already achieved a more than 50% YOY business increase YTD in 2021. "In a year marked by COVID-19, and with so many companies struggling to endure the challenges brought forth by the pandemic, we are pleased and humbled to continue to reinforce such confidence amongst so many great industry leaders. We look forward to continuing to do great work for our customers and partners - including helping them to traverse the changing economic landscape while being more efficient, profitable, and successful," said Rolfson.

Finexio continues to expand its market share across key verticals with new client acquisitions while continuing to see significant growth across its channel partner network. Notable channel partners include several of the top 15 largest AP and procurement software firms globally, including BirchStreet Systems, and fast growth global B2B payments providers, like Veem.

Finexio Simplifies AP Payments with an offering that gives middle-market firms a new, more profitable way of looking at their payables. Using proprietary analytics and cloud-enabled automation and technology, Finexio drives maximum electronic payment acceptance and supplier enrollment in virtual card electronic payment programs - all while helping to streamline AP Payments processes. With Finexio, businesses see significant reductions in costs, increased cashflow and greater internal productivity and efficiencies. No technology investment required. Finexio also provides the only turnkey "AP Payments as a Service" API and program management capability in the United States which has become the leading integration method for software businesses seeking to offer B2B payments and supply chain finance to their downline customers or from within their own software platforms.

