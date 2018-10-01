Fast-Growing, New Jersey Independent Real Estate Brokerage Makes Significant Personnel Changes

WALL, N.J., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gallery Residential Brokerage announces the promotion of key agents and staff forming a new leadership tier helping prepare the organization and its agents for anticipated growth and expansion in 2019. The announcement is less than two months after The Gallery's opening of its third location in less than two years and on the heels of their proprietary market report publication, The Gallery Report.

"Our growth plan is accelerating, and the time is right to add infrastructure now to support the needs of our agents and their clients. Being proactive will allow us to make wiser decisions faster and the agents will have more resources at their disposal," says John Meechan, co-founder and broker of record. "As we look to expand, making the expertise of our team more broadly available is critical."

Promotions include:

Susan Heckman , Director of Advertising and Marketing providing in-house guidance and services to individual agents as well as to The Gallery overall

Joseph McMullen , Director of New Construction and Development delivering investors, local experts, oversight and support to new development projects

Kelly O'Brien , Director of Media and Public Relations developing content and media strategies to share The Gallery Story

Eric Pearl , Managing-Broker of Red Bank Branch Office providing direct, expert oversight and agent mentoring in the newest Gallery office location

Jessica Petraccoro , Director of Analytics, Data and Economics continuing to author The Gallery Report and generate in-house proprietary market data services to agents and leadership

Beth Sarre , Director of Operations optimizing agent and enterprise processes and preparing for planned office expansions

Adds Jeffrey Kniffin, co-founder, "These promotions should signal that we are serious about our growth and creating opportunities for our agents. Unlike corporate models, we don't seek to make our agents into profit centers. Instead, we do all we can to provide relevant resources for them to grow their businesses and succeed to whatever level they aspire to achieve. Interested agents can visit http://www.BecomeAGalleryAgent.com to learn more about our agent-focused model."

Meechan and Kniffin have over 25 years of real estate experience and opened The Gallery in 2017, first with an office in the Manasquan/Wall area, followed by locations in Asbury Park and Red Bank.

