Fast Growing Strategic Communications Practice Opens New Atlanta Office, Appoints Senior Leader to Expand Business In Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldsquare, one of the Southeast's leading strategy and communications practices, is expanding its business into Atlanta, and has appointed Eve Nimkar as Head of Marketing and Atlanta office lead.

Nimkar was most recently Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Delta Community Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the Southeast with more than $8 billion in assets. In her new role at Boldsquare, she will play an integral role in the development and execution of compelling marketing solutions for some of the practice's key clients, as well as driving awareness of Boldsquare and its services in the region and across the United States.

Boldsquare is a multi-disciplined strategy, communications and marketing firm that works with executive leadership teams at some of the fastest growing companies in the United States. It was founded in 2018 by former executive leaders at businesses including Honeywell, Roche, HGTV, NCR, EMI Group, Reynolds & Reynolds and The E.W. Scripps Company.

Nimkar brings 20+ years of success in sales, marketing, advertising, branding, and communications, with a particular focus on the financial services industry. At Delta Community Credit Union, she led the internal marketing team, executing integrated marketing and communications strategies to drive awareness, customer acquisition and cross-selling. Prior to Delta, Nimkar held positions at organizations including SunTrust, JP Morgan Chase, and Netbank.

Dylan Jones, Managing Partner of Boldsquare, commented "Eve is a gifted leader and marketer, whose deep experience in identifying, targeting and converting key audiences will be an invaluable asset to Boldsquare and our wide range of clients. Atlanta is an important market for our business as we continue to grow, and we're excited to have Eve on board to help develop team and client base in this key regional hub."

"Today's high-pressure, multi-layered workplace needs and deserves strategic and organizational advice from strategists with proven track records," said Eve Nimkar. "I look forward to working with this highly accomplished consultancy team and partnering with Boldsquare's clients on their transformative journeys."

Since its founding, Boldsquare has helped leaders in fast-growing and rapidly-changing businesses across multiple sectors to achieve their transformational goals. The company has worked with global billion-dollar companies, CEOs, boards of directors and communication leaders to drive cultural change, compelling investor communications, brand development, corporate innovation programs, strategic planning processes, corporate integrations and employee engagement.

