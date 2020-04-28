Fast Growing Technology Firm Opens Branch Office in Boise

BOISE, Idaho, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Networx, LLC, (https://www.trinitynetworx.com), a leading nationwide technology solution provider for small and medium businesses, opened a new branch office in Boise this month. The new location allows Trinity Networx to expand its operations and establish a substantial local presence focused on offering its expertise to Boise businesses. For over twelve years, Trinity Networx has been providing consistent, customer-oriented IT managed services. Trinity Networx' ability to implement, protect, diagnose, resolve, and maintain IT infrastructure that aligns with each individual business is the "secret sauce" to their continued success.

"The decision to expand our presence into Boise was the next logical step after opening additional branches in Boston, MA and Atlanta, GA earlier this year. Boise's growing economy, coupled with our team's experience, solving technical problems, and forging relationships with Boise's business community allows us to integrate them into our tribe," said Trinity Networx CEO, Lance Reichenberger.

Trinity Networx' ability to seamlessly deploy and integrate their management tools into an existing environment enables them to quickly resolve issues and answer questions without stepping foot inside a client's door. The last month or so of mandatory quarantine, showcased Trinity Networx' ability to accommodate and help pivot organizations to working remotely. Trinity Networx assisted over 500 client team members in securely operating and functioning from home, keeping the small and medium business community operational despite the world pandemic.

Even though Trinity Networx excels at remote support, they are looking forward to meeting and integrating with business leaders in Boise to provide a hybrid solution of remote and in-person interaction that will address all the client's technology issues. The Trinity Networx management team has over 60+ years of diverse IT.

