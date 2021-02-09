Fast-Growing VillageMD Expands into New Jersey and Acquires Reliance Medical Group

CHICAGO and NORTHFIELD, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it is expanding into New Jersey and will open a Village Medical clinic at 525 Tilton Road in Northfield, N.J., and welcome Drs. Jon Regis and Ira Trocki's practice. This is the first Village Medical practice in New Jersey and the 49th for the brand, including practices in Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, and Murray, Ky. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with virtual care and telehealth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Drs. Jon Regis and Ira Trocki to Village Medical, along with their experienced team of providers. They are incredibly respected in this region and their vision for offering high-quality healthcare aligns with our goal of delivering an exceptional patient experience," said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. "Drs. Regis and Trocki will continue offering exceptional care to their loyal patients and now their services will be complemented with our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to more patients."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. New Jersey patients can learn more about the services here.

"I'm excited to open the first Village Medical in New Jersey and continue the high-quality care and attention we provide our patients. Many patients are concerned about access to care amid Covid-19 and your relationship with your provider is paramount. For more than three decades, we've offered patients in the New Jersey area the full spectrum of primary care services and women's health services. We'll continue that with Village Medical along with their enhanced state-of-the-art technology, including telehealth and virtual care," said Jon M. Regis, M.D., an award-winning physician who is joining Village Medical in February.

The new Village Medical practice, led by Drs. Regis and Trocki, will provide primary care services for patients throughout the New Jersey area, including Atlantic, Camden, Mercer, Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 12 markets, are responsible for more than 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

