Fast-paced Fintech RIBBIT.ai Announces Top Industry Leader Rick Fiorito to Join as Chief Operating Officer.

OXFORD, Ohio, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RIBBIT.ai, a fintech leveraging the predictive power of bank data to deliver better financial decisioning for lenders, fintechs and financial institutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Rick Fiorito as Chief Operating Officer.

The explosive growth of RIBBIT.ai demands increases in efficiencies of scale and an experienced strategist capable of handling unprecedented market demand. Rick has successfully implemented best practices that accelerate revenue growth, industry leadership, and shareholder value for companies like AT&T, Verizon/MCI, Expert Global Services/NCO Group, and Transactis , a MasterCard company, to deliver network services, receivables outsourcing, electronic bill-presentment and payment services.

"RIBBIT.ai is reducing fraud and accelerating cash flow for the top financial service providers," said Shawn Princell , CEO. "We are thrilled to bring Rick's talents to RIBBIT.ai as we expand our services to meet the needs of clients and promote payment affordability worldwide."

By harnessing the power of open banking and behavioral analytics, RIBBIT.ai is driving financial wellness and economic growth. "This is an opportunity I simply couldn't miss," said Rick. "RIBBIT.ai is strategically positioned to channel the convergence of innovative data analytics, integration technology, and open banking to improve access to quality financial services."

RIBBIT.ai delivers better financial outcomes. Our AI harnesses the predictive power of bank and payment behavior to decision on financial products, onboard bank accounts, authorize payments, and qualify credit applicants. With an unprecedented coverage of 99% of bank accounts, RIBBIT.ai is more than just a data provider, we deliver real-time decisioning solutions: BankVERIFY+, BankLOGIN+, BankONBOARD, and BankTRANSACT.

