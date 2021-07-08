FastAF Appoints Asif Meghani As Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FastAF, the leading quick commerce company for premium daily essentials in North America, today announced it has appointed Asif Meghani as Chief Financial Officer who will report directly to FastAF Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lee Hnetinka.

"FastAF is experiencing momentous growth and expansion, which is why we are excited for Asif to step into the CFO role. Asif's proven track record in corporate development and financial planning at marquee companies will help us drive our desired business results to benefit the company and our employees, as well as deliver optimal shareholder value," said Lee Hnetinka, Founder and CEO of FastAF. "We're excited to officially welcome Asif as our CFO, where he'll guide FastAF's next chapter of growth and strengthen our position as the quick commerce leader. Asif is another great addition to the strong executive management team we have in place to ensure that we are well-positioned to execute on our vision and strategic plan."

As Chief Financial Officer of FastAF, Meghani will oversee global finance operations, which includes accounting, budgeting and planning, financial reporting, procurement, tax and investor relations.

"Quick commerce is the next evolution of e-commerce, and I'm excited to join a team disrupting the industry via a premium, expertly curated shopping experience," commented Asif Meghani. "FastAF has achieved tremendous success and customer affinity, and I'm thrilled to help drive finance for our expansion to new markets and neighborhoods."

Meghani has held various finance, strategic planning and corporate development leadership roles in the motion picture industry, including at Dreamworks Animation and Annapurna Pictures. Before that, Meghani was part of the investment banking team at Barclays Capital, focusing on M&A transactions in the technology, media and telecommunications industries. Meghani began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and has previously held senior finance positions at VC-funded technology start-ups.

Meghani's appointment follows recent key executive hires including Adi Ofer as Chief Technology Officer and Susan Panico as Chief Marketing Officer. FastAF continues to expand its executive team to support the company's rapid growth as the leader for bringing the premium brands people want and can discover, in two hours or less.

