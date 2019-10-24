Faster, Safer eRx for Independent Pediatricians

WINOOSKI, Vt., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Computer Company is set to become the first and only pediatric-specific e-prescribing vendor in the U.S. with their new service, PCC eRx. It is scheduled to be released to their clients Sunday, October 27, 2019.

PCC's President and co-founder John Canning says, "Pediatricians need an efficient, reliable, and intuitive e-prescribing solution that prevents pediatric dosing errors while supporting a high volume of pediatric prescriptions. PCC is the only company uniquely positioned to provide an independent, pediatric-specific e-prescribing solution."

Providers can expect pediatric-specific features like relevant medication lists, meaning they will no longer have to scroll past hundreds of medicines a child may never need. The software company is expanding their dedicated PCC eRx team's development and project staff, whose members are familiar with the rules and regulations surrounding pediatrics and e-prescribing.

"I previously used a very basic e-prescribing platform and felt this was a step in the right direction away from printed prescriptions. With PCC eRx, my practice has taken a huge leap forward!" says pediatrician and PCC client Dr. Ryan Walley of the switch. "No more strumming your fingers on the exam room table waiting for prescribing solutions to appear. eRx without a doubt not only simplifies prescribing, it also provides a great deal of value for my patients and their families… PCC continues to listen to pediatricians in independent practices to provide the best EHR solution to help us focus on what is most important: caring for children."

About PCC

PCC (Physician's Computer Company) is a privately held, pediatric EHR software company devoted to serving and supporting independent pediatricians. With over 35 years of experience, we have offered 24/7 support services and business consulting to pediatric practices in order to support the health of patients and their practices. As a Benefit Corporation, we align our business practices with our values, and put the needs of our clients, employees and community first. PCC knows the value of having control over our own future, and our commitment to helping pediatricians stay independent is the driving force behind everything we do.

