Fastest-Growing Digital Marketing Company in Washington Announced

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversion Logix, a digital marketing and technology company, was named the 5th fastest-growing private company in the state of Washington in 2019.

The announcement came at the Puget Sound Business Journal's annual top 100 countdown of the state's fastest-growing private companies. This is the sixth time that Conversion Logix has appeared on this list; a feat that few companies have achieved.

"Our success comes down to our core values of hustle, focus, toughness, kindness, and service," said Jeff Jobe, co-founder of Conversion Logix. "We continue to grow due to our commitment to creating the best campaigns for our customers, and helping them achieve their goals."

One of the biggest contributors to Conversion Logix's growth is its new software suite, The Conversion Cloud. Conversion Logix launched The Conversion Cloud to help businesses convert website visitors into actionable leads. The new lead gen tools have helped hundreds of businesses nationwide generate more leads from their existing ad spend.

"The Conversion Cloud has helped us reach more businesses and enter into new markets," said Dave Pavlu, co-founder of Conversion Logix. "Businesses of all types understand the value of leads and The Conversion Cloud gets them the results they need."

Conversion Logix is set for another record year of sales in 2019 and will continue to drive innovation and growth with new products and a focus on bringing businesses more leads, appointments, and sales.

About Conversion Logix

Founded in 2010, Conversion Logix is a full-service digital advertising agency and technology company serving businesses in the Multifamily Housing, Senior Living, Automotive and Local business verticals. Conversion Logix works with local businesses and management companies to deliver advertising that reaches prospects at every stage of the customer journey. In 2018, Conversion Logix launched The Conversion Cloud, a lead gen software suite designed to help businesses get more leads, appointments, and sales from their existing websites. For more information visit www.conversionlogix.com.

