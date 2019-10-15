Fastest-Growing Pet Franchise Opens First Dogtopia @ Work Campus

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing pet franchises, has announced the unveiling of its first Dogtopia @ Work campus. The dog daycare and spa-only location is exclusive to the employees at Wolverine Worldwide in Rockford, MI and will bring the company-subsidized dog daycare to its 750 employees.

This corporate extension advances Dogtopia's position as the industry's leader. With more than 100 locations across North America, the brand is the fastest-growing provider of specialty dog daycare, and entering corporate campuses is a new initiative that will expand the brand's footprint and reach more pet parents. The new Wolverine Worldwide dog daycare center is operated by franchisee Tim Parker, who also owns Dogtopia of Grand Rapids.

"Wolverine Worldwide's employees asked, and the leadership team listened. Dog daycare was the top benefit request among its 750 workers. We're thrilled to directly meet that need conveniently on site," said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. "The corporate campus model makes perfect sense as companies seek to be pet-friendly without having to manage which dogs are current on vaccinations, remaining respectful to those with allergies and removing the risk associated with dogs of different sizes and temperaments in common areas together. This is a win-win as it provides these employees safe socialization, exercise and education for their dogs while providing Dogtopia a brand-new channel for us to share our quality daycare service."

"It's important for us to continue to invest in our workplace environment in a way that aligns with our values as an employer of choice, and enriches the daily experience and quality of life of our workforce," said Blake W. Kreuger, Wolverine Worldwide Chairman, CEO, and President. "We're extremely excited to have Dogtopia's presence and friendly staff at our global headquarters to provide pristine care for our employees' pets while they help drive our business forward."

The Dogtopia family is composed of both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings and other business owners. Whether it's to own one or several locations, Dogtopia's successful business model provides recurring revenue channels for daycare, boarding and spa services, wrapped around a flexible and fun lifestyle. While the U.S. pet industry expenditures top $70 billion, the demand for professional pet care services continues to increase with 250 additional Dogtopia locations in the pipeline.

For more information on Dogtopia's franchising opportunities, visit www.dogtopia.com/franchising.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. With more than 100 locations across North America, the brand is the fastest-growing provider of specialty daycare in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Wolverine

Wolverine Worldwide is the parent company of a portfolio of 10 highly recognized brands including Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. The company is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. The company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 200 countries and territories.

