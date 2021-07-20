Fastest Labs Expands in Home State of Texas with 3 New Signed Agreements

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastest Labs, a Drug, Alcohol and DNA Testing franchise, is expanding in its home state of Texas with three new offices in Garland, Pearland and South Austin. Adding to its growing list of facilities across the country, the brand aims to develop an additional 15 locations throughout Texas by 2023, targeting territories such as Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Laredo, Longview, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Tyler, Waco, Wichita Falls and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Behind the signed agreements are Fastest Labs – South Austin owners, Paul and Jennifer Taylor, who are opening their franchise this month located at 4422 Packsaddle, Suite #105 in Austin. Come December, Jason Simon will open his second Fastest Labs franchise in Pearland near the Hobby Airport, following the success of his first lab in Webster. Last but not least, Ayanna and Terry Coleman moved from New York and opened their first Fastest Labs location in Addison and are now planning to open a second location in Garland in early 2022.

"We've seen impressive growth system-wide throughout the pandemic and are ecstatic to be adding another three labs to Texas, while continuing our development efforts across the U.S.," says Dave Claflin, CEO and founder of Fastest Labs. "As we continue to grow our franchise, we're always looking for hard working and service-focused individuals, and our Texas franchisees each exemplify that. Their passion to serve the community and individual work ethic is truly inspiring, and we're eager to see all of their future success."

Following a year of record-low unemployment rates colliding with record-high drug use in the American workforce, there's never been a more complex time for workplace drug testing. With a determined leadership team, committed group of franchise partners and a heightened demand for services, Fastest Labs has accelerated development efforts, with the goal of reaching 100 locations by year-end.

To achieve this goal, the company has launched an all-new sales initiative called Mach One to accelerate each franchise's sales to $1M in gross annual sales as part of the company's five-year plan, as well as a partnership with ZoomInfo to help franchise owners reach this goal by accelerating their customer base through comprehensive, tech-forward sales and marketing tactics.

The brand currently sits at 59 locations – with more than 10 in development – across 23 states. In 2021 alone, the brand signed 10 franchise agreements and is on the fast track to have a historic, record-breaking year as it continues to near major milestones and expand into new states across the country.

Fastest Labs is a non-medical drug testing franchise specializing in drug, alcohol and DNA testing services for private individuals and corporate America. Types of B2B services include urine screening, hair testing, fingernail testing, saliva testing, sweat patch testing, DNA paternity, background check and managing drug/alcohol programs.

Each location is committed to seeing individuals within five minutes of their arrival with no appointment necessary, as Fastest Labs' proprietary technology eliminates the need for paperwork. With their advanced system, test results are uploaded into an individual's client portal within seconds of testing. With a customer promise to offer the cleanest and fastest service in the industry, Fastest Labs is not offering COVID tests in their facilities.

For more information on Fastest Labs and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise/.

ABOUT FASTEST LABS

Fastest Labs is the premier drug, alcohol, and DNA testing franchise providing certified testing for both private and legal purposes. Fastest Labs delivers clean, fast testing with an extremely high level of customer service. With 58 units open in 22 states, the brand offers affordable lab tests for businesses, individuals, students, teens and corporations. Additionally, Fastest Labs has been recognized as a top franchise opportunity in 2021 by Franchise Business Review. For more information about Fastest Labs franchise opportunity, please visit: https://www.fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise/.

Media Contact: Stephanie Dean, Fishman PR, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300 ext. 263

SOURCE Fastest Labs