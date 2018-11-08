Fastest Selling Auto Park in The Nation to Conduct Accelerated Sale, Via Sealed Bid, For Last Available Dealer Site Wednesday, January 16th

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerated Marketing Group LLC announced today a structured asset accelerated sale of Scottsdale AutoShow at Salt River, the nation's newest and most successful master-planned autopark. The Scottsdale AutoShow is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, on the Loop 101 North & Indian School Road (daily traffic approximately 249,000 vehicles), on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Anchored by the Chapman Auto Group (25th largest Auto Group in the US) and Courtesy Auto Group, the development has recently opened Ford, Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, VW, Dodge & Volvo dealerships. Sites in design and under construction include Hyundai and Kia totaling 84 acres – all open in just 24 months.

View looking South at Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ Scottsdale AutoShow Site Map

When asked what makes the Scottsdale AutoShow so successful, Jim Mullin, a national auto retail developer with over 30 years' experience spanning over 1,200 automotive retail sites across the US explained, "Phenomenal primary trade area, significant dealer owners who have invested heavily (upon completion, not including site offering, approximately $173M) and an auto development that encompasses every dealer friendly site attribute to sell more cars". These include reduced setbacks, enhanced freeway visibility, significant freeway color LED sign monument, and a design concept that lends to the natural elements of the surrounding areas; all starts to tell the reason why the development has absorbed so quickly. Additionally, Scottsdale Auto Show at Salt River is positioned right at the entrance to the city of Scottsdale from the Loop 101 and Indian School Rd at Pima Road. This is the main transportation corridor into Scottsdale.

The Offering: With only one development site left, approximately 11.5+/- acres divisible into two lots, the developer has decided to have a one-day call for offers to close out the development. When asked why, the developer explained, "Our goal was to have the project completed by years-end. Our current dealers are attaining sales volumes at an accelerated pace and with four more dealers coming on line it is time to close out this project with the last brand. The goal for us as a developer is a "win-win" situation with the dealers and SRPMIC. For the dealers: superior sales, as compared to the trade area, increased momentum and synergy with each dealership addition to the park, strong reach with a top. For SRPMIC: a world class development on its western corridor offering product development through innovation and welcomed sales tax revenue to generate goods and services for the needs of the Community.

Qualified Buyers may schedule an appointment to tour the property on the ground and by helicopter. Full Due Diligence is available (NDA required).

To reserve a tour or for more information about the Structured Asset Accelerated Sale, qualified buyers should call: Todd Good 1-833-830-9200 or Email: 204512@email4pr.com

Accelerated Marketing Group LLC &

4014 Goldwater Blvd

Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

Todd Good, (619) 992-5000

204512@email4pr.com

SOURCE Accelerated Marketing Group