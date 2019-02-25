Fastline Media Group Hires Head of i3 Digital Agency

Fink is building the agency from the ground up by attracting industry experts, building partnerships and developing first-to-market digital offerings to address agriculture industry needs. "The Ag industry has been hi-tech and digital savvy for years; we have watched their technology adoption and see real potential in the marketplace for digital marketing solutions that can help drive interest, leads and ultimately, sales," says Bill Howard, CEO of Fastline Media Group.

Mr. Fink has over 25 years of experience working with technology companies, including; IGear Online working with channel partners & client success and New Age Technologies as the Chief Operating Officer.

About Fastline Media Group

Fastline Media Group has grown from a traditional magazine and print business to a full-service digital and data-centered operation that provides mixed marketing solutions to the agriculture and related industries. The company produces 22 farm industry catalogs, digitally and in print, across the United States. Fastline also owns i3 Digital Agency, MCW Printing and provides marketing and business intelligence to the agriculture and related industries.

