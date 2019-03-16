Fastline Media Group launches podcast Episode 6

Episode 6 marks the first episode presented by Racine, Wisconsin-based CASE-IH. In the episode, Leo Bose and Joe Miller, representatives of the global agriculture and farm equipment manufacturer, talk about the brand's new product technology and the strength of its Certified Pre-Owned program.



The episode also includes a recap of Commodity Classic 2019 in Orlando, Florida. It features U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, National Cattlemen's Beef Association President Jennifer Houston and Kevin Kalb, one of the stars of the RFD-TV hit television series Corn Warriors. Companies showcasing products and services on the episode include Farmers Edge, Ritchie Bros., Bushel and Demco.



In addition to agricultural topics, Fastline Fast Track includes country living features and the best in traditional country music, presented by the historic Ernest Tubb Record Shop, 417 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee. The musical guest for Episode 6 is Grand Ole Opry star T. Graham Brown. His interview was conducted at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop, and his performance came from the stage of the legendary Dallas honky-tonk, Billy Bob's Texas.



About Brent Adams

Brent Adams is the Director of Content for Fastline Media Group. He is an award-winning, 24-year veteran, broadcaster, print journalist and public relations professional. He has worked in television and radio in Louisville, Kentucky, and as an editor for print publications in Louisville, Kentucky, and Indianapolis, Indiana. He also has served as Director of Public Relations and Broadcasting for the Louisville Fire and Kentucky Xtreme indoor football teams, for the Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree Association in Nashville, Tennessee, and for various Nashville-based country music artists.



About Fastline Media Group

Fastline Media Group has grown from a traditional magazine and print business to a full-service digital and data-centered operation that provides mixed marketing solutions to the agriculture and related industries. The company produces 22 farm industry catalogs, digitally and in print, across the United States. Fastline also owns i3 Digital Agency, MCW Printing and provides marketing and business intelligence to the agriculture and related industries.



