Fastline Unveils New Technology to Identify Anonymous Web Traffic

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastline, a leader in consumer marketing for the agriculture industry, unveiled today its newest marketing product focused on identifying anonymous website visitors. Called Aggi, this new product identifies the visitors of the website and provides a set of data that includes the name, address, email and additional demographic information.

By using Aggi, equipment dealers can leverage Fastline's integrated marketing solutions to target active shoppers and re-engage them with the dealership to discuss their equipment needs. Research shows that when prospective buyers see a retargeting ad, there's a 70% chance they'll purchase the product compared to a competitor. Additionally, 3 out of 5 online viewers notice and consider ads showing products they viewed from another page.

"At Fastline, we continue to evolve our service offerings to provide our customers with multiple options to market their equipment from our original print catalog, email and social media marketing or be featured on Fastline.com. Our newest addition, Aggi, now allows the ability to engage with those previously anonymous prospects," says Bill Howard, Founder and CEO at Fastline. Howard went on to say "with the continued pressure in the agricultural industry, our customers continue to ask us for a new, cost effective way to reach the unidentified audience, which is why we created Aggi."

Early adopters of Aggi have seen at least a 40% decrease in their cost per acquisition when they have combined their marketing efforts with Fastline's print catalog, digital offerings and Aggi.

Traditional forms of marketing focus on cookies, geolocation, or email. By mapping the anonymous visitor to their demographics, Fastline allows dealers to engage with customers who they would not typically be able to engage with by combining data from Aggi with search & social display ads, email and direct mail marketing.

To learn more, visit www.askaggi.com/press

About Fastline

Fastline has grown from a traditional print catalog business to a full-service digital and data-centered operation that provides mixed marketing solutions to the agriculture and related industries. The company produces 22 farm industry catalogs, digitally and in print, across the United States. Fastline also provides marketing and business intelligence to the agriculture and related industries.

Contact:

Nick Walter, VP of Marketing

Fastline

Phone: 502.905.4503

Nick.walter@fastline.com

www.fastline.com

SOURCE Fastline

Related Links

www.fastline.com

