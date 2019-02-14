FastMatch And Former CEO, Dmitri Galinov, Confirm Settlement Agreement

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FastMatch, Inc., a leading foreign exchange spot market operator, and Dmitri Galinov, a founder and former Chief Executive Officer of the company, today announced that they have amicably resolved the lawsuit filed by Mr. Galinov against FastMatch and its parent company, Euronext US. Under the terms of the settlement, neither party admits any liability or wrongdoing.

The settlement is in the best interests of the company, its employees and clients. FastMatch CEO, Kevin Wolf, who replaced Mr. Galinov, continues to focus on serving FastMatch's international client base, and growing the business. Mr. Galinov left the company on 6 June, 2018 and is pursuing other interests.

About FastMatch

FastMatch is an Electronic Communication Network for foreign exchange trading. FastMatch offers its customers access to large pools of diversified liquidity at unparalleled speed with complete transparency in the optimal location. Its award-winning technology gives FastMatch an important speed advantage and has the capability of handling thousands of clients simultaneously. Clients include retail brokers, institutions, banks, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms.

About Dmitri Galinov

Prior to the founding of FastMatch in 2012, Mr. Galinov was a senior executive at Credit Suisse where he led Crossfinder, a pool for private trading. He also held positions at the New Jersey-based stock exchange, Direct Edge and the New York-based trading technology firm, Lava Trading.

CONTACTS -

FastMatch

Sard Verbinnen & Co:

Ellen Davis/Emily Claffey/Kelly Langmesser

+1 212 687 8080

FastMatchCommsandLegal-SVC@sardverb.com

Euronext

Pauline Bucaille

+33 1 70 48 23 31

pbucaille@euronext.com

Pascal Brabant (Brussels)

+32 2 620 15 50

pbrabant@euronext.com

Euronext/FastMatch Analysts & Investors

Aurélie Cohen

+33 1 70 48 24 27

ir@euronext.com

Dmitri Galinov

Eric C. Andrus

KARV Communications

122 East 42nd Street

Suite 2005

+1 212 333 0267

eca@karvcommunications.com

SOURCE Dmitri Galinov