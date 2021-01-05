FastMed Urgent Care Selects EvoHealth IT Solutions to Streamline Care in its More Than 100 Centers Across Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoHealth , a trailblazer in incorporating new technology in Healthcare IT software, announces that FastMed , one of the nation's largest independent urgent care providers, has selected and installed EvoHealth's zero-footprint PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) as part of its recent technology upgrades to support its commitment to improving the continuity of care for patients.

With more than 100 locations in Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina, FastMed upgraded its technology in all its centers with EvoHealth's PACS to provide an easy-to-use, tightly integrated, streamlined workflow that increases efficiency and improves processes. The PACS delivers intuitive, plug-and-play capabilities within the user-interface that are easy to use for technicians, allowing FastMed to continue focusing on patient care.

EvoHealth's Healthcare IT solution was chosen in conjunction with several other large technology improvements FastMed invested in during 2020. The EvoHealth solution allows for seamless integrations between the new practice management software that streamlines the entire image management process.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic is driving emergent care facilities to evaluate more efficient ways of managing patients in a time-sensitive, patient-friendly and uncomplicated manner, which starts at the core of every organization," said Steve Deaton, Chief Executive Officer at EvoHealth. "We are pleased to partner with FastMed during this time that requires greater efficiencies that translates to continually improving the patient experience. Both organizations have had to adapt to the new normal and did a fantastic job working together to keep the project on track with deliverables through remote implementation and training."

"EvoHealth's imaging and archiving system will help to transform FastMed's ability to diagnose and treat injuries," said Paul Neagle, Senior Vice President of Operations Eastern Region at FastMed. "EvoHealth's ability to adapt to FastMed's long term growth plan was a key factor in their selection to provide a digital PACs solution."

About EvoHealth

EvoHealth, a leader in bringing new technology to Healthcare IT software, offers a software solution including PACS, RIS, Image Sharing and Telemedicine. EvoHealth's cloud-based Fuse platform not only contains a robust radiology workflow and viewing suite, but also manages marketing campaigns, includes patient appointment reminders, and custom brands the portals for your business. EvoHealth HCIT products bring value through tightly integrated features into nearly any workflow. Fuse features an all-in-one interface that incorporates features normally requiring additional vendors and interfaces, but with fewer hassles and lower costs. For more information, visit https://www.evohit.com/ .

About FastMed

FastMed Urgent Care operates over 100 clinics in North Carolina, Arizona and Texas that provide a broad range of acute/episodic and preventative healthcare services 365 days a year. FastMed also provides workers' compensation and other occupational health services at all its clinics, and family and sports medicine services at select locations. FastMed has successfully treated more than six million patients and is the only independent urgent care operator in North Carolina, Arizona and Texas to be awarded the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for quality, safety and infection control in ambulatory healthcare. For more information about locations, services, hours of operation, insurance and prices, visit www.fastmed.com .

