FastPay Announces Alliance with Advantage Software

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FastPay is pleased to announce an alliance with Advantage Software, the leading agency management system provider.

Aligning with Advantage allows FastPay customers to optimize their finance department by further enhancing seamless B2B payments via virtual card, ACH, portal, secure fax, and checks in a unified platform. With its exclusive focus on the media industry, FastPay, has the largest supplier network with connections to over 60,000 media vendors.

"We're committed to building and providing the most comprehensive and versatile agency management platform available," states Ellen Coulter, President of Advantage Software. "Giving our clients access to a robust offering of payment solutions is a critical part of that strategy."

"With nearly 250 employees in 7 locations worldwide, we needed a platform that would integrate with our current Advantage accounting system smoothly so FastPay was a no-brainer. Since integrating the platform two years ago, we've had the ability to focus more time and resources on acquiring additional agencies and less time on manual, inefficient processes," said Breck Templeton, CFO of 9thWonder Agency.

"This alliance with Advantage provides more value and opportunity for all of our customers. As media spend continues to grow across all platforms, it's the perfect time for agencies to streamline the payment process and embrace all the tools available to digitize the last mile of payments," said Jed Simon, Founder and CEO of FastPay.

This investment in strategic alliances is key to providing media finance professionals with a complete solution, much like the full-service offering they provide to their top brands. By further integrating payment solutions with their accounting software, media agencies can shift their focus squarely on their clients.

About FastPay

FastPay is a financial technology platform that reduces friction and unlocks capital for buyers and sellers across the media landscape. Since its inception in 2009, FastPay has secured the movement of more than $6B in capital providing access to hundreds of millions of dollars in deployable capital from partners including Citibank, Wells Fargo, and Oak HC/FT. Its leadership team brings decades of credit and payments experience from Green Dot Corporation, Capital One, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Skrill. Headquartered in Los Angeles, FastPay has offices in San Francisco, New York, London, and Framingham, MA. For more information, please visit www.gofastpay.com/advantage .

About Advantage Software

For over 40 years Advantage has been exclusively focused on helping advertising and marketing firms run more efficiently and more profitably. Supported by a staff of customer-focused ex-agency personnel, Advantage provides the only true all-in-one agency management system on the market, with over 800 agencies relying on Advantage every day. To learn more, please visit www.gotoadvantage.com

SOURCE FastPay