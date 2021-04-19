FASTSIGNS and NerdsToGo Named to FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC 500

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, a newly formed corporate umbrella set to focus on operating and growing service-oriented franchises, announced today that its two portfolio brands, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and NerdsToGo ®, have been named to FranServe's annual FRAN-TASTIC 500 . The list recognizes 500 industry-leading franchise brands guiding franchisees on the path to becoming successful business owners through franchising.

"Franchising is a doorway for many people looking to be their own boss," said Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe Inc. "A brand that makes our annual 'FRAN-TASTIC 500' list demonstrates that it goes above and beyond the norm in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising! It's a brand that sets itself apart!"

Brands on the FRAN-TASTIC 500 list were nominated and chosen for their turnkey model, operational support, and superb training, among other criteria.

"For both FASTSIGNS and NerdsToGo to be selected for FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC 500 following the recent launch of Propelled Brands is strong validation for the vision we've created for the corporate group," said Mark Jameson, CFE, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "Both FASTSIGNS and NerdsToGo have experienced strong growth in the first quarter of 2021, and this prestigious industry recognition is the first of what we believe will be many accolades for Propelled Brands."

This announcement comes on the heels of FASTSIGNS opening nine centers in the first quarter across the U.S., including in Texas, Florida, New York, California, Michigan, South Carolina, and Illinois, as well as a location in Alberta, Canada. In 2021, FASTSIGNS is aiming to sign at least 35 franchise agreements, targeting Southern California, the Midwest, New England, and along the Northeast Corridor. FASTSIGNS is particularly focused on its co-brand and conversion programs, which help existing business owners add a FASTSIGNS to their store or fully convert their business to a FASTSIGNS franchise. FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more, diversify their product lines and services to meet the growing demand for signs, graphics, and visual communication solutions.

Additionally, NerdsToGo, which offers a variety of consumer and B2B services including residential IT support, business consulting, commercial virus removal, spyware, and more, opened three new locations in the first quarter. The brand aims to sell 30 franchises nationwide as part of its plans to grow the brand's footprint in new and existing markets. With a long-term goal of growing to over 500 locations, the company is seeking expansion in markets that serve more than 100,000 people.

Both FASTSIGNS and NerdsToGo offer a special incentive for prospective franchisees that are veterans or first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks FASTSIGNS as #44 overall — the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100 — for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. In 2021, FASTSIGNS was named one of Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises and Franchise Gator recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the Top 100 Franchises . In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise and one of the Top Franchises for Veterans . Additionally, FASTSIGNS was ranked on Franchise Times' annual Top 200+ list and Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its Top Franchises for Second Careers and Top Franchises for Veterans . In 2019, the brand was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as one of its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for 8 consecutive years.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS .

About NerdsToGo

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. In 2020, Propelled Brands acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, the parent company of NerdsToGo. NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to customers, and the company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well-branded, eye-catching Nerd Van. Customers can also receive service through remote support or by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance.

For information about the FASTSIGNS or NerdsToGo franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

