FASTSIGNS Announces Speakers at International Franchise Association's 62nd Annual Convention

Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International and Propelled Brands and the Chair of the International Franchise Association, will be speaking on the State of the Association on Sunday, February 27. On Monday February 28, she will also be moderating for Franchisor Speaker: Technology-fueled Transformation in the Restaurant Industry, Paul Brown, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Brands. On Tuesday March 1, Monson will be Passing the Gavel to incoming IFA Chair Charlie Chase from First Service Brands.

Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at FASTSIGNS, will be speaking at the convention and participating at a panel discussion called "International Summit: Supporting Your Brand Internationally."

Stan Gray, a multi-unit FASTSIGNS franchisee and military veteran, will be a panelist at the Sunday General Session sharing how military life prepared him for the role of business owner. Stan will also be awarded the Franchisee of the Year for FASTSIGNS at the "Franchisee of the Year Celebration." This event will include FASTSIGNS and other brands who chose to recognize their franchisee of the year at IFA.

Jeff Lewis, the Assistant Vice President of Franchise Support for FASTSIGNS, will be leading the class Financial Analytics: Tools and Best Practices for Franchisee and Franchisor Profitability at the IFA breakout sessions.

"My team and I are always honored to be part of this powerful event that helps franchisors and franchisees improve their businesses, learn best practices, and expand their network in an ideal environment for growth and inspiration," said Catherine Monson. "We look forward to sharing what we've learned with others in franchising and provide insight at the single most important and relevant franchising conference held today."

IFA is the franchising sector's only global trade association. For the first time in two years, this convention will bring together industry leaders to study the leading role franchising played in the post-pandemic economic recovery; delivering needed new, local business starts and jobs following the decline in jobs in 2020 and 2021; celebrating 30 years of proactive veteran recruitment into the ranks of franchising; sharing best practices; and looking ahead to addressing workforce challenges.

Featured speakers include NBA legend and franchising leader Shaquille O'Neal, Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown, Self Esteem Brand's Seth Mortenson, America's first black female combat pilot Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, author and workforce innovator Seth Mattison, in addition to IFA President and CEO Matthew Haller and IFA Chair Catherine Monson, and numerous executive brand leaders, and lawmakers.

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 733,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 7.6 million direct jobs, $674.3 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List For The Sixth Consecutive Year for 2022 as well as being named a 2022 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] for call 214.346.5679).

