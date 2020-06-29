FASTSIGNS International Inc. Honored As Gold Recipient Of The 2020 Awards Of Excellence By Canadian Franchise Association

- Award-winning Franchisor Recognized by Canadian Franchisees for Outstanding Support and Training -

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it has been recognized by the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) as a gold recipient of the Awards of Excellence in Franchising in the category of Traditional Franchises, and also was honored with the 2020 Franchisees' Choice Designation. FASTSIGNS has been recognized by the CFA for the eighth consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee support and training.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Canadian Franchise Association and our incredible franchisees for this esteemed honor once again," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We've had a presence in Canada for more than two decades, and we attribute our growth and positive brand recognition across the country to our dedicated franchisees. While they continue to fulfill the visual communications needs in their communities, we're committed to providing them will all of the tools and resources needed for them to succeed. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our FASTSIGNS family, and we look forward to supporting their endeavors and business goals for years to come."

The annual CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are awarded to franchisors that continue to demonstrate their dedication to superior franchisee leadership, strong franchisee relations, support, training, marketing and more. To determine the winners, franchisees had been asked to assess their franchisor.

"I've been with FASTSIGNS for nearly fifteen years, and the support I've received from the franchisor, in many aspects of my business, is fantastic. From strategic direction to marketing, along with vendor relations, technology and more, the tools and resources provided have continuously contributed to my center's ongoing growth," said Craig Gibbs, who opened a FASTSIGNS center in Scarborough, Ontario in 2007. "I am very satisfied with FASTSIGNS and am a proud advocate. I look forward to our combined efforts as we strive to grow the successful organization."

FASTSIGNS currently has more than 35 centers throughout Canada, with additional centers slated to open in North Burnaby BC and Ontario in the coming months. The brand projects opening up to five new centers each year over the next several years and is actively seeking prospective franchisees throughout the country, including a Master Franchisee to develop in Quebec.

FASTSIGNS is known in the industry for equipping its franchisees with tools vital to securing the ongoing success of each individual location. FASTSIGNS partners with 1HUDDLE, a workforce-training platform that converts unique training content into science-backed, quick-burst training games that are proven to accelerate workforce productivity. Additionally, FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50-percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500 ® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list. In 2019, Entrepreneur named FASTSIGNS one of the Top Franchises for Veterans and the brand also was recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Veterans report, was named to the America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. Franchise Business Review also has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years and its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2020.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 730 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $100 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.9 million people. Learn more at www.cfa.ca or www.FranchiseCanada.online.

