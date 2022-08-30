FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Hosts 12th Annual Outside Sales Summit in Indianapolis

FASTSIGNS Engages Over 350 Sales Professionals Across 8 Countries

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the world's leading sign and visual graphics franchisor with more than 750 FASTSIGNS® locations in eight countries worldwide, hosted its 12th annual Outside Sales Summit August 18-20 in Indianapolis, IN. There were over 350 people in attendance.

The Accelerate Your Sales, the 2022 Outside Sales Summit celebrated the FASTSIGNS network's sales achievements between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. At the award event on Saturday, 224 Outside Sales Professionals were recognized, including 34 who received the prestigious Platinum Award for achieving over $1 million in individual sales during the 12-month period. Additionally, 28 individuals became Certified FASTSIGNS Sales Executives after completing an extensive certification program during the same period.

2022 marked the fourth year for presenting the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award. With this award, FASTSIGNS recognizes one Outside Sales Professional who best represents the concept and the spirit of the brand, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. Rebecca Belgodere from FASTSIGNS® of Caguas, Puerto Rico was recognized as this year's recipient of the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award.

"We were thrilled to host our 12th annual Outside Sales Summit, held in Indianapolis this year. This energy-packed event allowed us to provide attendee's with education and tools to continue honing their selling skills, as well as to recognize and celebrate the impressive work and achievements of FASTSIGNS Outside Sales Professionals from locations around the world," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

One of the featured speakers included Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, America's First Black Female Combat Pilot. Additional speakers covered a variety of topics including Proven Prospecting Techniques Speeding Up the Close, Deepening Relationships, Managing a Sales Team, Reactivating Confidence in Sales, Coaching Tools and more.

FASTSIGNS® franchisees and their employees, vendors and FASTSIGNS International, Inc. corporate staff also participated in the FASTSIGNS Community Giveback "Breakfast with a Purpose" event to assemble 300 care packages for local teachers and students through the organization, Teachers' Treasures. This giveback event was also made possible by the generous support of the FASTSIGNS Community Giveback sponsors including Click2Sell, Easelly, Grimco Inc., GSG, Sign Source USA and Steel Art Company.

88 vendors participated at this year's Outside Sales Summit Event, including Grimco Inc who was a Diamond Sponsor. The Opening Night Networking Party was sponsored by HubSpot. FASTSIGNS also hosted 6 Vendor Training Workshops from 4over, 3M Commercial Solutions, Orbus Exhibit & Display Group, The Sign Pack, Wayfindit, and Jessup Manufacturing Company.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® list for the sixth consecutive year for 2022 as well as being named a 2022 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com

