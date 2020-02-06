FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Management to Share Insights at the 2020 International Franchise Association's Annual Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive team and members of the management team from FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, will attend and share their expertise during the 2020 International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention being held in Orlando, Fla. from February 8 through February 11.

"The IFA Convention is always a very important event for the franchising community, and my team and I make it a priority to attend and serve in a leadership capacity whenever possible," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc., incoming Chair of the IFA, Chair of the FranPAC Task Force and a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE). "I am making the investment in our team and their continued development by having 13 of our corporate staff members attend the convention this year. I know all 13 will come back with greater knowledge and new ideas; I am also proud of the impact we will make."

Monson will moderate the "C-Suite Think Tank and Forum Exchange" session that provides an interactive environment for franchisors and their C-Suite leaders, to address and brainstorm solutions for the many challenges often faced.

As a member of the IFA's International committee which will meet at this conference, Mark Jameson, Executive Vice President of Franchise Support and Development for FASTSIGNS International, CFE, will share his expertise as a speaker at the "Best Practices in Global Franchise Development" panel for the International track session. Jim Howe, Vice President of Franchise Support will facilitate a Business Solution Roundtable. Jameson and Howe will also each serve as mentors and subject matter experts during the IFA's four-hour Emerging Franchisor Bootcamp.

Ron Herbert, Chief Financial Officer for FASTSIGNS International, will be a panelist in the session on ASC 606, which will offer information on the new revenue recognition rules for franchisors in regards to initial franchise fees.

During the IFA Convention, Steve Ritley, Sr. Franchise Development Director for FASTSIGNS International, will be recognized among the 2020 CFE recipients. His certification makes him the eighth CFE on the FASTSIGNS International team, and now all Development Directors at the company hold the title of CFE.

Upon the close of this year's convention, Monson will officially assume the role of the IFA's Chair for 2020.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating 58 years of excellence, education and advocacy, the International Franchise Association is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 733,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 7.6 million direct jobs, $674.3 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy and 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology and business development.

Contact:

Jayme Nelson

FASTSIGNS Corporate Communications

214.346.5676

jayme.nelson@fastsigns.com

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastsigns.com

