FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Named One of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game-Changer Franchises of 2018

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it was named one of the top 100 Game-Changer Franchises of 2018 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. FASTSIGNS was recognized for its award-winning franchise opportunity that has filled a niche in the market by offering aspiring business owners a unique product, while raising the bar on service and its commitment to helping the community.

"We're thrilled that Franchise Dictionary Magazine has recognized FASTSIGNS as a game-changer in the industry," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Our team has worked incredibly hard to make FASTSIGNS the top-ranked sign and graphics franchisor in the world and this recognition further solidifies our unmatched strength and leadership in our space."

"Franchise Dictionary Magazine believes franchising — by its very nature — is a game changer. Some brands, however, excel in such a way that special recognition is in order," Alesia Visconti, Publisher & CEO, Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "FASTSIGNS is one such brand, and my team felt strongly about including this dynamic company in our 'Game Changer' issue. Providing deep discounts for veterans and first responders so they can become business owners, FASTSIGNS cares about people and communities. Going the extra mile is what being a game changer is all about — and FASTSIGNS meets the criteria in every way."

FASTSIGNS has reported exceptional results this year, including the signing of over 30 franchise agreements to develop new, co-branded, and conversion centers throughout the U.S. The company also signed agreements to develop centers internationally in Alberta, Canada, and the United Kingdom, in addition to a Master Franchise Agreement to expand the brand to Spain. FASTSIGNS is projected to open over 40 locations centers this year across the U.S. Internationally, FASTSIGNS is continuing to seek qualified candidates to grow its international footprint in target markets throughout the world, including New Zealand, Brazil, Quebec, North Africa, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and Latin America.

As part of the International Franchise Association's (IFA) VetFran program, FASTSIGNS offers veterans a 50-percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $23,750. FASTSIGNS is thrilled to be the only franchisor in its segment to offer a development incentive specifically to veterans and first responders.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 70 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's 2018 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Acknowledged by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® recognizes FASTSIGNS, the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power. FASTSIGNS also was named to the Franchise Times Top 200+, a ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems according to global systemwide sales. FASTSIGNS has been recognized for its franchisee satisfaction by being named a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute for five consecutive years and has been ranked by Franchise Business Review as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years. Additionally, FASTSIGNS also was named to Franchise Business Review's "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017 and a "Best-in-Category" franchise by Franchise Business Review in 2018. The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) recently recognized FASTSIGNS International, Inc. with a special six-year Franchisees' Choice designation for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of almost 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the U.S., Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Chile, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS, Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/fastsigns.

