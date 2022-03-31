FASTSIGNS INTERNATIONAL, INC. NAMES U.S. AND CANADIAN VENDOR OF THE YEAR

The FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year is selected by FASTSIGNS franchisees and is based on the integrity of business practices, product quality, and having a long-term commitment to the FASTSIGNS network. Since 2015, Grimco has received this recognition. This also marks the second year for recognizing the Canadian Vendor of the Year.

"The FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year Award for the US and Canada recognizes a supplier that delivers outstanding service and consistently provides excellent support to our franchisees," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer. "We're happy to recognize Grimco and ND Graphics, and we appreciate all that they do for our franchise network."

For the past 16 years, Grimco has been working with FASTSIGNS centers, supplying sign and visual graphic materials and products equipment and everything from Signs and Blanks to Digital Media and LED's.

"To be named Vendor of the Year in 2021 is truly an honor. We hoped that 2021 would move us forward from the pandemic and provide a more stable supply chain. Unfortunately that did not happen and everyone dealt with challenges that we had never expected or experienced in our industry," said Julie McClain, Director of National Accounts at Grimco. "Through all of this, we appreciate our partnership with FASTSIGNS and the patience that everyone has shown throughout the year. We look forward to continuing the partnership with our goal of providing everyday products in a timely manner and to bring new products forward as the supply chain allows."

Since 2017, ND Graphics has been working with FASTSIGNS centers, supplying sign and visual graphic materials and products. This includes equipment and everything from sign supplies to digital media and electrical solutions.

"It is an honor for ND Graphics to be awarded the Canadian Vendor of the Year from FASTSIGNS," said Amber Mundy with ND Graphics. "After an unprecedented year, we appreciate working with such an incredible group of people. It has always been a pleasure to support FASTSIGNS and their growing success. At ND Graphics, we are fortunate to have 10 locations across Canada dedicated to serving Canadian businesses. As an industry leader, we pride ourselves on our exceptional team, extensive experience, and specialized knowledge to assist on every project. We look forward to continuing our valued relationship with the FASTSIGNS network for years to come."

