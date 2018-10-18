FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Signs Master Franchise Agreement to Expand to Spain

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it has signed a Master Franchise Agreement to expand to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands, and Gibraltar. Chris Kirby, an existing FASTSIGNS franchisee, will develop a minimum of 10 locations, specifically targeting initial development in Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, and Milaga.

Chris Kirby

"Earlier this year we visited Barcelona and Marbella and were immediately impressed with the welcoming business atmosphere and the potential for FASTSIGNS to flourish. Needless to say we are proud to announce Spain and Gibraltar as the latest addition to our aggressive international expansion," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Chris has a very strong business acumen that has been proven over and over again, and we're elated to have him pioneer the brand's presence across this region."

Kirby joined FASTSIGNS in 2016 when he acquired an existing center in Boca Raton, Florida. Since then, Kirby's business has been recognized as a top-performing center out of nearly 700 FASTSIGNS locations worldwide as a result of increasing sales by 370 percent in the first year. Originally from London, Kirby realized the growing need for signage and visual communications across Spain and Gibraltar and is excited to spearhead the brand's international growth in these markets.

"Having been a FASTSIGNS franchisee for two years and experienced record-breaking success, further expanding my investment in FASTSIGNS was a natural decision," said Chris Kirby. "As the brand continues to thrive in new international markets across the world, I am confident that the proven business model and unconditional support offered to franchisees will propel our success abroad as we embark on this new endeavor."

FASTSIGNS has experienced explosive international growth in 2018, including opening 24 locations in the U.S. and Canada, one in Chile, and two in Australia. FASTSIGNS is continuing to seek qualified candidates to grow its international footprint in markets throughout the world, including Europe, Brazil, Québec, North Africa, Southeast Asia, India, and Latin America.

Kirby will attend the European Master and Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in London from Oct. 23-24 and the International Franchising Show in Valencia, Spain, from Oct. 25-27 to meet with potential franchisees to discuss new center, co-brand and conversion franchise offerings with entrepreneurs and existing business owners.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Chris Kirby (chris.kirby@fastsigns.es or +34-932-711-270) or Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of almost 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the U.S., Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Chile, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS, Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/fastsigns.

