FASTSIGNS International, Inc.'s CEO Speaks at 2nd Annual Franchise and Multi-Location Growth Summit

Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and Vice-Chair of the International Franchise Association (IFA), recently spoke at the 2nd Annual Franchise and Multi-Location Growth Summit hosted by Google and Location3 on October 9 and 10 at Google’s Customer Experience Center in Redwood City, California.

Monson, representing FASTSIGNS and all franchisees and franchisors in the IFA, delivered a keynote presentation on "The State of Franchising & Digital Marketing." She also highlighted the role of the IFA as a steward of the industry and discussed areas of opportunity where Google can help franchisees to become more successful on their platform while focusing on the individual owner operator.

With more than 25 different multi-location brands in attendance, the event highlighted innovative presentations that spanned a variety of topics, including a panel discussion and held three interactive round table sessions aimed at helping multi-location brands solve key marketing challenges on both national and local levels.

"It was an honor to have the opportunity to speak at the 2nd Annual Franchise and Multi-Location Growth Summit," said Catherine Monson. "As FASTSIGNS is evolving with an ever-changing digital landscape, it was meaningful to share how these advances are shaping the franchise model and learn how we can better serve our franchisees."

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

